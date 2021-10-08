AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Critical Survey

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 265.40% 21.94% 2.54% RLJ Lodging Trust -79.68% -16.95% -7.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.48 -$420.92 million N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.24 -$404.44 million ($0.98) -15.19

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

