Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

AOIFF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

