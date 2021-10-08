AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. AerSale has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

