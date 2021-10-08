Aergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $114.31 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Aergo has a market cap of $103.32 million and approximately $114.31 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

