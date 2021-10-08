Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 10,246 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

