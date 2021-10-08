Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

NYSE:URI opened at $352.43 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

