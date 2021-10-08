Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

