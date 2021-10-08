Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

