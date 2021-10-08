Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 14,298 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,161,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.