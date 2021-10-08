Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Star Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Star Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

