Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

BATS PSMB opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.