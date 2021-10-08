Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPF. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,313,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPF opened at $11.19 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

