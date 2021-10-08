Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

