Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Translate Bio by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.