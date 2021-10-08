Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $64,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

