Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97,522 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $776.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

