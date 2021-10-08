Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.17

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 26407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

AAVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $984.68 million, a PE ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

