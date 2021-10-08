adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

