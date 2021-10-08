Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

