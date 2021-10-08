Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.62

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.