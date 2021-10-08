adbank (ADB) One Day Volume Hits $48,436.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. adbank has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $48,436.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00241183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00103554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012333 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

