Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 5,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

