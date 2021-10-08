Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,900,212 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
