Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,900,212 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

