Acute Angle Cloud One Day Volume Reaches $314,792.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $904,214.07 and approximately $314,792.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.40 or 0.06566750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00330884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $602.08 or 0.01099967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00098682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.79 or 0.00512983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00341382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00326417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

