Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 131,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

