Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.35. 10,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.