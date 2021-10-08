Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $533.36. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

