Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 890 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 804,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,238,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6,536.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 148.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 14,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

