Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,457 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. 9,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.59 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $199.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

