Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,483. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

