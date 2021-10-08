Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.42.

ACN stock opened at $326.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.66. Accenture has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

