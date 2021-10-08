Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,972 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $163,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

