Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,612 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

