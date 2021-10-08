ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

