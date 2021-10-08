Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $10.76 on Friday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

