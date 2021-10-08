Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Mark Florance Purchases 4,600 Shares

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

LON AAIF opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.59. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £392.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

