Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $34,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,878,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

