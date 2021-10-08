AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,162 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $193,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

