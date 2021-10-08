ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 31.04.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

