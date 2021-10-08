ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ABB were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

