AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Trading Up 0.6%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

About AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

