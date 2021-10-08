A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

