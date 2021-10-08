9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,370. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

