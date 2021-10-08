9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

