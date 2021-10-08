9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. 95,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

