9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 827 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,844,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,467 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 306,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,707,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,828,684. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

