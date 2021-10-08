9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,223. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

