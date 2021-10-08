$92.70 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $85.70 million. Points International reported sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

