$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 5,664,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

