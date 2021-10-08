8,692 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.95 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

